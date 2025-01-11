EXILED BRAIN SURGEON 🧠 DARPA MIND CONTROL, QUANTUM BIOLOGY AND SUNLIGHT MEDICINE 🎙 DR JACK KRUSE

Watch this episode uncensored & ad-free on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones

Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who focuses on the study of physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world.





OUTLINE

00:00​ - Making America healthy

18:23​ - Dr. Becker & the body's electric current

28:35​ - who built Las Vegas

36:04​ - MK-ULTRA's blue light weapon

43:38​ - Marshmello experiment

01:00:11​ - Mysterious nuclear medical device

01:12:09​ - Unconventional weapons

01:25:37​ - The NEW MK-Ultra

01:35:14​ - Funding black operations

01:43:14​ - Why the deep state hates Trump

01:49:18​ - Follow the money

01:54:25​ - Rick Rubin

01:59:08​ - Allodial money

02:07:43​ - Uniting America

02:15:44​ - JFK

02:28:42​ - Saving Rick Rubin's life

02:30:54​ - Dealing w/ death as a neurosurgeon

02:42:43​ - 20-hour brain surgery

02:46:20​ - Methylene blue

02:51:02​ - Unconventional brain surgery techniques

03:03:50​ - How the human body creates light

03:09:37​ - Red light can repair vision

03:13:35​ - Dom D'Agostino & ketosis

03:21:31​ - Blue light & testosterone

03:30:42​ - Debunking health trends

03:32:18​ - Jack's personal health protocol

03:37:30​ - Why the human body works better in cold

03:42:14​ - How humans will survive on Mars

03:48:07​ - Neuroplasticity

04:01:40​ - Making skin invisible

04:07:57​ - Muscle is bad for longevity





