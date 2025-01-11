EXILED BRAIN SURGEON 🧠 DARPA MIND CONTROL, QUANTUM BIOLOGY AND SUNLIGHT MEDICINE 🎙 DR JACK KRUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who focuses on the study of physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Making America healthy
18:23 - Dr. Becker & the body's electric current
28:35 - who built Las Vegas
36:04 - MK-ULTRA's blue light weapon
43:38 - Marshmello experiment
01:00:11 - Mysterious nuclear medical device
01:12:09 - Unconventional weapons
01:25:37 - The NEW MK-Ultra
01:35:14 - Funding black operations
01:43:14 - Why the deep state hates Trump
01:49:18 - Follow the money
01:54:25 - Rick Rubin
01:59:08 - Allodial money
02:07:43 - Uniting America
02:15:44 - JFK
02:28:42 - Saving Rick Rubin's life
02:30:54 - Dealing w/ death as a neurosurgeon
02:42:43 - 20-hour brain surgery
02:46:20 - Methylene blue
02:51:02 - Unconventional brain surgery techniques
03:03:50 - How the human body creates light
03:09:37 - Red light can repair vision
03:13:35 - Dom D'Agostino & ketosis
03:21:31 - Blue light & testosterone
03:30:42 - Debunking health trends
03:32:18 - Jack's personal health protocol
03:37:30 - Why the human body works better in cold
03:42:14 - How humans will survive on Mars
03:48:07 - Neuroplasticity
04:01:40 - Making skin invisible
04:07:57 - Muscle is bad for longevity
