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Is "Uh" and "Umm" all Jen Psaki knows?
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221 views • January 27, 2021
whew here we have a wild neanderthal whos trying to fill shoes that she will never be able too, look at this neanderthal in her natural state as she grunts out "uh" as a part of her native language.
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