Is A.I. exactly what The Bible prophecies/references in Revelation 13:15 (KJV)? ✝ ⬇️

15 And he (the false prophet) had power to GIVE LIFE UNTO THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST (should've been translated, "For he had power to give SPIRIT UNTO THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST"; that is the actual word used in the Greek; to give life is solely the prerogative of the Godhead), that the image of the beast should both SPEAK, & cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be KILLED (by the powers of darkness, this image will be able to somehow speak, & will, as well, pronounce the sentence of death upon all who will not worship the image of the beast; this will probably be in Jerusalem!).

STEVE'S TAKE: I see fear in Musk's eyes throughout this video. Makes you wonder what else he knows that he's not telling us. 🤔 If this is what The Bible refers to here, then clearly the "SPIRIT" (not LIFE) that is A.I. is of Satan! 👹

