Is Satan Really Defeated? Discover the Holy Spirit’s Truth on Judgment & Redemption

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in an eye-opening devotion that explores how the Holy Spirit convicts our hearts regarding sin, righteousness, and judgment. Drawing from John 16:8–11 and other powerful scriptures, this lesson uncovers Satan’s ultimate defeat at the cross and the assurance believers have in Christ’s victory. Learn why repentance is the only response to this conviction and how embracing God’s truth leads to everlasting hope. Stay tuned for the upcoming devotion, where we’ll dive deeper into how the Holy Spirit brings conviction to every believer.
00:00Opening Hymn and Prayer
01:10Conviction of Sin and Judgment
01:48Satan's Defeat and Judgment
02:52Scriptural References on Satan's Defeat
04:31Final Judgment and Warning
05:32Call to Repentance
06:06Preview of Next Devotion