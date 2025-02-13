BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Satan Really Defeated? Discover the Holy Spirit’s Truth on Judgment & Redemption
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
20 followers
30 views • 2 months ago

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in an eye-opening devotion that explores how the Holy Spirit convicts our hearts regarding sin, righteousness, and judgment. Drawing from John 16:8–11 and other powerful scriptures, this lesson uncovers Satan’s ultimate defeat at the cross and the assurance believers have in Christ’s victory. Learn why repentance is the only response to this conviction and how embracing God’s truth leads to everlasting hope. Stay tuned for the upcoming devotion, where we’ll dive deeper into how the Holy Spirit brings conviction to every believer.

holy spiritend timesrepentancebiblical truthjudgmentspiritual growthconvictionbible teachingredemptionchristian faithchristian devotiongospel messagechurch ministryvictory in christgod wordroderick webstersin and righteousnesssatan defeat
00:00Opening Hymn and Prayer

01:10Conviction of Sin and Judgment

01:48Satan's Defeat and Judgment

02:52Scriptural References on Satan's Defeat

04:31Final Judgment and Warning

05:32Call to Repentance

06:06Preview of Next Devotion

