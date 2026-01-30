© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike From Around World
Countdown Iran" (World on Edge)
Paul Begley
-------------
Diplomacy efforts About Iran by Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, have failed
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/diplomacy-efforts-about-iran-by-qatar-oman-saudi-arabia-and-turkey-have-failed?catid=17&Itemid=101