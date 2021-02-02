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HEY BIG TECH, YOUR GURU ADMITS TO MEDICAL MISINFO, ARGUES HIMSELF. ARE YOU DEPLATFORMING YOURSELF?!
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110 views • February 02, 2021
Meet Tony "I have no evidence and I've just said the opposite, but I'm saying it anyway and media gonna amplify it" Fauci.
I have a Nobel Prize and a cohort of top experts to back me up, I have the receipts, what does YouTube and the Silly Valley have, besides Stalinism and a massive oxyneurodeficience?
More on https://SILVIEW.media
#StopStealingOxygen
I have a Nobel Prize and a cohort of top experts to back me up, I have the receipts, what does YouTube and the Silly Valley have, besides Stalinism and a massive oxyneurodeficience?
More on https://SILVIEW.media
#StopStealingOxygen
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