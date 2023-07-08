Fireworks in Slow Motion!

Have you ever wondered what goes into creating those spectacular fireworks we all take for granted??

Nope. We take em for granted!

But we are awed and attracted all the same.

In order to create all those colors and shapes, a lot of thought goes into it. Colors require different metals or compounds to make them work. Each charge carries multiple charges designed to ignite and burst after the initial burst. Sometimes things go wrong, and it all goes off as one “big bang.!” But almost always the charges work like they are supposed to.

Since I had already posted a short fireworks video of the private sponsored one at Troy, Montana earlier, I decided to experiment a little with this one. Here we feature a display in SLOW MOTION. It gives us an opportunity to really experience just what the display looks like….….slow enough to follow every move!

I had to leave many displays on the “cutting room floor,” if for no other reason than to keep things as short as possible. People have very short attention spans!

Here are many examples, followed by a finale which is really spectacular.