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Germany To Send COVID Quarantine Breakers To Detainment Camps, Hundreds ARRESTED In Lockdown Riots
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983 views • January 21, 2021
MIRRORED from Tim Pool
Germany To Send COVID Quarantine Breakers To Detainment Camps, Hundreds ARRESTED In Lockdown Riots. Those breaking quarantine will be sent to refugee camps and detention centers.
In part of Europe and North Africa rioters have been arrested in the hundreds for defying lockdowns.
Germany To Send COVID Quarantine Breakers To Detainment Camps, Hundreds ARRESTED In Lockdown Riots. Those breaking quarantine will be sent to refugee camps and detention centers.
In part of Europe and North Africa rioters have been arrested in the hundreds for defying lockdowns.
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