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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: Yesterday’s crash of the CCP military aircraft was of great significance. It not only shocked the Western military establishment, proving to the West the capabilities of the Whistleblowers’ Movement to collect intelligence, but it is also a slap in the face of the CCP’s claim regarding its independent military development. Many in the CCP are convinced that God is helping the Whistleblowers’ Movement