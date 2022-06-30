BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stopping a Modern-Day Con-Con | Beyond the Cover
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 30, 2022

The New American’s July 11, 2022 “Article V Convention: Will It Work?” Special Report presents an iron-clad case showing why holding a new constitutional convention at this point in American history would endanger the Constitution without addressing the root of the problem behind runaway Big Government. After all, if the problem is caused by lack of adherence to the Constitution, rather than by the Constitution, then amending the Constitution via a Con-Con is not going to solve the problem. But it is one thing to put out good information; it is something else entirely to use that information to stop a Con-Con and to do what needs to be done to enforce the Constitution and restore good government. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Robert Owens, who is a field coordinator for The John Birch Society, a lawyer, host of the JBS video program Constitution Corner, and the author of one of the articles in our Special Report. But in this interview, the discussion is not about his article (which anyone can and should read by getting the report), but about how the report can be used to help stop the Con-Con threat.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To order copies of The New American’s July 11, 2022 “Article V Convention: Will It Work?” Special Report, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3813/

Keywords
the new americangary benoitbeyond the coverrobert owens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

Willow Tohi
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy