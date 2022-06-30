Stopping a Modern-Day Con-Con | Beyond the Cover

The New American’s July 11, 2022 “Article V Convention: Will It Work?” Special Report presents an iron-clad case showing why holding a new constitutional convention at this point in American history would endanger the Constitution without addressing the root of the problem behind runaway Big Government. After all, if the problem is caused by lack of adherence to the Constitution, rather than by the Constitution, then amending the Constitution via a Con-Con is not going to solve the problem. But it is one thing to put out good information; it is something else entirely to use that information to stop a Con-Con and to do what needs to be done to enforce the Constitution and restore good government. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Robert Owens, who is a field coordinator for The John Birch Society, a lawyer, host of the JBS video program Constitution Corner, and the author of one of the articles in our Special Report. But in this interview, the discussion is not about his article (which anyone can and should read by getting the report), but about how the report can be used to help stop the Con-Con threat.





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