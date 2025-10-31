‘If you don’t like it, catch a flight home,’ Chega leader tells Muslims as Portugal moves to ban the burqa





Once passed into law, those wearing face coverings in public spaces could face fines of up to €4,000





Portugal’s parliament has approved a proposal to ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in public spaces, with right-wing party Chega leading the initiative and its leader, André Ventura, telling those who disagree to “catch a flight back” to their countries of origin.





The bill, supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Iniciativa Liberal, and CDS, passed its first reading on Thursday despite opposition from the Socialist Party (PS), Livre, the Communist Party (PCP), and the Left Bloc.





https://rmx.news/article/if-you-dont-like-it-catch-a-flight-home-chega-leader-tells-muslims-as-portugal-moves-to-ban-the-burqa/









Left-wing podcaster suggests Dems need to ‘jump on board’ with wanting conservatives to be killed





“So listen up Democratic establishment: you can either jump on board with this sh*t or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA, period.”





Progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch on Monday suggested that the Democrat Party needs to “jump on board” with calling for conservatives to be killed. The comment came after she played a clip of a woman saying she was “glad” that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is dead.





https://thepostmillennial.com/left-wing-podcaster-suggests-dems-need-to-jump-on-board-with-wanting-conservatives-to-be-killed









‘Delectable crackers’: Black woman threatens to hunt down, ROAST and EAT white people if government assistance is taken away





‘You’re about to see the beast come out of a lot of people – people that didn’t even know that they had that in them’





With the government shutdown in its 29th day and federal food assistance about to vanish, disturbing videos are emerging with one black woman threatening to hunt down, roast and eat white Americans, and another threatening to kill anyone who tries to stop looting.





https://www.wnd.com/2025/10/delectable-crackers-black-woman-threatens-hunt-down-roast/









J.D. Vance: From ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ to U.S. Vice President





James David Vance, broadly known as J.D. Vance has developed as one of the most captivating and polarizing figures in modern American legislative issues. Best known for his diary Hillbilly Funeral poem, which dives into his Appalachian roots and evaluations of American society, Vance’s travel from a Marine Corps experienced and Silicon Valley wander capitalist to the 50th Vice President of the United States is a confirmation to his multifaceted career. His climb to the Vice presidency nearby President Donald Trump in 2025 stamped a noteworthy turning point in his political trajectory.​





https://birminghamjournal.co.uk/j-d-vance/









Independent Okanagan MLA argues against transgender healthcare in legislature





A controversial Okanagan MLA posed questions in the legislature in Victoria during question period last week regarding gender identity.





Tara Armstrong was elected as a BC Conservative in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream in October and left the party to sit as an Independent with another Conservative MLA who had been ousted from the party for making fun of residential school survivors.





Her questions in the legislature April 17 appeared to be part of her fight against transgender health care and ideology. She told the house that gender affirmation care is harmful and irreversible.





https://infotel.ca/newsitem/independent-okanagan-mla-argues-against-transgender-healthcare-in-legislature/it108912