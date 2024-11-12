Russian fighter pilot Colonel Sergei Leonidovich Bogdan performed miracles with Su-57 aircraft during an ambitious demonstration flight ahead of the 15th Air Show China, scheduled to open on November 12 in #Zhuhai. Videos quickly went viral on Chinese social media, showing Sergei Bogdan, the Hero of Russia-winning fighter pilot, performing a unique air show in the sky, surprising the Chinese audience. Under the command of the renowned test pilot, Su-57 5th generation fighter performed a series of complex maneuvers demonstrating the military maneuverability and strike power of the Russian Air Force, over the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province during a training flight.

Once again, under the command of renowned test pilot Sergei Bogdan, a perfect takeoff from Zhuhai Airport was performed, showcasing the Su-57’s advanced precision and maneuverability. The incredible footage shows Sergei Bogdan performing amazing aerobatic elements, as well as recording a short takeoff distance, then taking Su-57 into the sky for the first time and teaching the machine to fly like a model, but a real one! It seems that pilot Sergey Bogdan violated the laws of physics, controlling his Su-57 with a series of complex maneuvers called "Maverick", "Bell", and "Falling Leaf". A flat spiral is a controlled maneuver, probably with the help of controlled thrust vectors.

Sergey Bogdan is an ethnic Ukrainian, holding a photo session with his Chinese military colleague Xu Fengcan, the first female pilot of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, in the same frame at Zhuhai Air Show 2024, which amazed global visitors with its air shows and sophisticated equipment. The Russian Sukhoi-57 looked dashing during a practice flight before the show began, proving that this is not just an airplane, but a living legend! Given the war in Ukraine and the experience gained from Su-57, it is likely to have a faster development and deployment process. It is even worse when the West has to deal with Su-57.

