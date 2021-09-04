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England for freedom
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40 views • September 04, 2021
Police attack protesters huddled in subway station and aggression spreads through the streets!
Police officers began tossing “London Freedom Day” protesters to the ground after failing to arrest them at the South Kensington tube station.
Police officers began tossing “London Freedom Day” protesters to the ground after failing to arrest them at the South Kensington tube station.
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