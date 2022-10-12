I'm Outta Here

Tulsi And The Dems
* Her career as a rising D-party star came to a halt after questioning Permanent Washington’s [interventionist] foreign policy.
* She’s a traitor!
* She’s a Russian asset!
* Today’s Dem party “is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness who divide us by rationalizing every issue and stoking anti-White racism, and actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms.”
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-tulsi-gabbard-dared-question-permanent-washingtons-foreign-policy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 October 2022
