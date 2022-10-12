I'm Outta Here

Create New Account
Tulsi And The Dems

* Her career as a rising D-party star came to a halt after questioning Permanent Washington’s [interventionist] foreign policy.

* She’s a traitor!

* She’s a Russian asset!

* Today’s Dem party “is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness who divide us by rationalizing every issue and stoking anti-White racism, and actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms.”


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-tulsi-gabbard-dared-question-permanent-washingtons-foreign-policy


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313626322112

