And We Know 11.14.2022 SPEAKER? SNL, Ta Catch a Thief, FTX, SOROS=POLL machines, Ukraine $$$ to DEMS? OH boy! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
November 14, 2022
Each day just brings more information than we can take in. WE found out so much about the DEMS funding, Soros, Ukraine, rumors of what Trump plans on announcing that will shock everyone, RINOS exposing themselves on 2024 running and so much more.
Here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ueshu-11.14.22-speaker-snl-ta-catch-a-thief-ftx-sorospoll-machines-ukraine-to-dem.html