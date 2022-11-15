Create New Account
And We Know 11.14.2022 SPEAKER? SNL, Ta Catch a Thief, FTX, SOROS=POLL machines, Ukraine $$$ to DEMS? OH boy! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago |
LT of And We Know


November 14, 2022


Each day just brings more information than we can take in. WE found out so much about the DEMS funding, Soros, Ukraine, rumors of what Trump plans on announcing that will shock everyone, RINOS exposing themselves on 2024 running and so much more.

Here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ueshu-11.14.22-speaker-snl-ta-catch-a-thief-ftx-sorospoll-machines-ukraine-to-dem.html



Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsdemocratspoliticspresidentrussiachristianfundingdemsukrainesorosspeaker of the housesnldivisionrinoslthold the lineand we knowexposing evilftxcatch a thiefpoll machines

