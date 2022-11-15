And We Know 11.14.2022 SPEAKER? SNL, Ta Catch a Thief, FTX, SOROS=POLL machines, Ukraine $$$ to DEMS? OH boy! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





November 14, 2022





Each day just brings more information than we can take in. WE found out so much about the DEMS funding, Soros, Ukraine, rumors of what Trump plans on announcing that will shock everyone, RINOS exposing themselves on 2024 running and so much more.

Here we go.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ueshu-11.14.22-speaker-snl-ta-catch-a-thief-ftx-sorospoll-machines-ukraine-to-dem.html







