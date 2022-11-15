And We Know 11.14.2022 SPEAKER? SNL, Ta Catch a Thief, FTX, SOROS=POLL machines, Ukraine $$$ to DEMS? OH boy! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
November 14, 2022
Each day just brings more information than we can take in. WE found out so much about the DEMS funding, Soros, Ukraine, rumors of what Trump plans on announcing that will shock everyone, RINOS exposing themselves on 2024 running and so much more.
Here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ueshu-11.14.22-speaker-snl-ta-catch-a-thief-ftx-sorospoll-machines-ukraine-to-dem.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.