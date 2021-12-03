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The Real Biden explains all the things wrong with the Fake Biden's Withdrawal from Afghanista
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54 views • December 03, 2021
The Real Biden explains all the things wrong with the Fake Biden's Withdrawal from Afghanistan
https://trainer841.tumblr.com/post/669503538439864320
The Real Joe Biden
https://youtu.be/NYcTcetQ3no
https://youtu.be/EWuAYS8lh7A
https://trainer841.tumblr.com/post/669503538439864320
The Real Joe Biden
https://youtu.be/NYcTcetQ3no
https://youtu.be/EWuAYS8lh7A
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