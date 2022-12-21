An American Conservative Artist: CCP Controlled and Ruined Many Countries, and It’s Coming After America

https://gnews.org/articles/607767
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Rendella Drew, a conservative artists, singer and songwriter: The CCP has already controlled and ruined Venezuela and lots of other countries, and it's coming after America now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.