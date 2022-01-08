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It has never been isolated
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101 views • January 08, 2022
A short video that I have done for the Italian Forza del Popolo, One thousand lawyers for the Italian constitution, One Thousand Doctors for the Italian Constitution , associations and political movement to free one of my countries
The first of a series
Video text Translation
1 image “ it has never been isolated “
2 Image “ In no laboratory in the world “
4 image “ Too many coincidences that hide from you ”
5 image “ Take a break for a while “
6 image. “ Don't get stung or stung anymore “
The first of a series
Video text Translation
1 image “ it has never been isolated “
2 Image “ In no laboratory in the world “
4 image “ Too many coincidences that hide from you ”
5 image “ Take a break for a while “
6 image. “ Don't get stung or stung anymore “
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