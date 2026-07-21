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SSP: The Inconvenient TrUTH about the Alien Agenda and Disclosure. Pray Before Watching!!!
The "Aliens" are FALLEN entities working for Lucifer - NO EXCEPTIONS.... They legally own most souls - even so called Church going Christians.... Their Time has run out (see this channels Planet X videos w Weston Warren). The FAKE "Rapture" will be a Soul Harvest for Hell... Professor Truth