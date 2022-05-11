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Flat Earth, Round Earth, Covid, Putin and God - Andrew Mather Interview
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25 views • May 11, 2022
My talk with Mathematician and pilot Andrew Mather
Support Jason's Show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
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Andrew Mather https://www.facebook.com/andrew.mather.739
Louise Ashley organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
Support Jason's Show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jasonliosatosart.com/
Andrew Mather https://www.facebook.com/andrew.mather.739
Louise Ashley organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
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