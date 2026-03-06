Disturbing: Strike near a boys’ school in the Iranian city of Kazvin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbing footage shows a strike near a boys’ school in the Iranian city of Kazvin.
Children were playing in the yard when explosions were heard. Panicked students began running for cover. One teenager was killed after a falling pole struck him.
The incident reportedly occurred on February 28, the first day of the Operation Epstein's Fury.