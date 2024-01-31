Create New Account
It Begins… Texas Border Battle🚨Abbotts Fiery response to Biden over Federalizing National Guard
Published 13 hours ago

Texas Border Battle. Texas prepared in ‘unlikely event’ Biden federalizes National Guard. Border standoff between Texas, feds intensifies as governor defies Supreme Court ruling. Texas arresting Migrants. "This is not over," Texas Governor Abbott said in a social media post.

politics

