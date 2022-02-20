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COVID LAND Episode 2(MASK), about rods from god, how fake snow is formed, hidden cameras in trees and about amazon's alexa !!!! Explained (false prophets and false christs is coming.....)
Truth by Nithin Thampi
Truth by Nithin Thampi
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21 views • February 20, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about COVID LAND Documentary series or episodes, it is a 5 part documentary series or episodes, coming episodes will be uploaded later, about rods from god, how fake snow is formed, hidden cameras in trees, about amazon's alexa and updates on storm, pcr test swabs latest technology delivering drugs or vaccines through pcr test swabs and natural calamities happening in this world. if you want to skip this documentary series you can skip other topics are very important to know about it.be aware false christs and false prophets are coming to decieve you. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.

LINKS:- https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615f96b3aa816336dbd21792,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KD0P2au856U, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talk%3AKinetic_bombardment, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinetic_bombardment, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ktsea8SleQ, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR1NH_oko6M, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525443/Man-reveals-truth-cameras-microphones-hidden-trees-Canberra-protests.html, https://www.libertymountainresort.com/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE8KpPzU_rQ, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0UEAr8I9G8, https://www.amazon.com/s?k=amazon+alexa&;rh=n%3A172282%2Cp_89%3AAmazon&dc&crid=2JF9L3WDRHMQI&qid=1645346329&rnid=2528832011&sprefix=amazon+alexa%2Caps%2C384&ref=sr_nr_p_89_1, https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/johns-hopkins-researchers-engineer-tiny-shape-changing-machines-that-deliver-medicine-efficiently-to-the-gi-tract, https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/search?q=pcr+test+contains+covid-19+vaccine, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paybeIKovJ8.
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