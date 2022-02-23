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The Other Race With Those Other Rights
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10 views • February 23, 2022
Christians and conservatives argue there is only one race, the human race. This understanding of race is not shared with materialists and those who believe in evolution. Darwin’s theory of evolution suggests there is a hierarchy of races. Darwin’s theory of race kicked wide open the door to racism. In simple terms racism is the theory of evolution applied phenotypes. The Bibles position is there are two races. One race is the race of the flesh. The other race is the race of the spirit. These races have their own set of rights and their own understanding of reality.
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