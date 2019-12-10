© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Exposes The War On Christmas
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • December 10, 2019
Alex Jones goes to the Texas State Capital to witness the City of Austin's Christmas Tree and expose the anti-Christian agenda hidden in plain sight: the banner beneath the tree that reads, "Happy Holidays."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.