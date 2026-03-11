Russia says it is aware of the UK’s role in the deadly strike on Bryansk (yesterday) and is taking it into account, the Kremlin stated.

The Storm Shadow missile attack would not have been possible without British specialists involved in the operation.

Adding, more from Peskov:

Gazprom reported that the Russkaya compressor station was attacked by air strikes today.

➡️Over the past two weeks, 12 attacks on Gazprom facilities that supply gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines to Turkey have been repelled, the Russian holding company reported.

➡️The aim of the strikes on the Russkaya compressor station was to disrupt gas supplies to European consumers, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

➡️The Ministry of Defense clarified that as a result of coordinated actions by Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems, no damage was caused to the Russkaya compressor station.

➡️The Kiev regime also attempted to disable the Beregovaya gas compressor station; the drone attack was repelled.

➡️Peskov recalled that Moscow warned Ankara of Kiev's plans to sabotage the pipelines.

Attacks on gas facilities during the energy crisis demonstrate the nature and essence of the Kiev regime; they are especially irresponsible in such circumstances - Peskov