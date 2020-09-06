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Tactical PE Video Lesson Final: This Medal Of Honor Recipient Explains Why We Must Fight!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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100 views • September 06, 2020
In this final video lesson of this series we hear from one of the most respected Medal Of Honor recipients in our military history. He explains so eloquently why law-abiding men, women, and children must train and fight to defend our freedoms and there is no time to waste.

Medal Of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Roy P. Benavidez shares the true meaning of our flag. I filmed this in the early 1990's when Roy came to our unit in Cleveland, Ohio (Desert Storm was getting underway) to speak at the Soldier of the Year awards.
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