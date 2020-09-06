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Tactical PE Video Lesson Final: This Medal Of Honor Recipient Explains Why We Must Fight!
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100 views • September 06, 2020
In this final video lesson of this series we hear from one of the most respected Medal Of Honor recipients in our military history. He explains so eloquently why law-abiding men, women, and children must train and fight to defend our freedoms and there is no time to waste.
Medal Of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Roy P. Benavidez shares the true meaning of our flag. I filmed this in the early 1990's when Roy came to our unit in Cleveland, Ohio (Desert Storm was getting underway) to speak at the Soldier of the Year awards.
From Drew Losch's Channel - http://bit.ly/DreLoschYT
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
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The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
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Medal Of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Roy P. Benavidez shares the true meaning of our flag. I filmed this in the early 1990's when Roy came to our unit in Cleveland, Ohio (Desert Storm was getting underway) to speak at the Soldier of the Year awards.
From Drew Losch's Channel - http://bit.ly/DreLoschYT
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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