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Dr. Judy Mikovits - The Vaccine Is A Planned Genocide
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3908 views • September 21, 2021
In this interview Dr.Judy Mikovits explains how the current mass vaccination program is nothing more than a mass extermination program designed to cover the vaccine crimes of the past. She once again names Fauci as a key player is this evil, diabolical plan to cover the tracks of a corrupt vaccine industry that has been breeding new 'customers' by inducing future illness through known contaminated injections. The current covid injection is nothing more than a massive criminal enterprise of global proportions that has already killed and disabled people in the hundreds of thousands. She states the polio vaccine has actually been causing polio, however it is no longer called polio. She states clearly that no one should take these vaccines and under no circumstance should we allow our children to be injected. This is nothing short of evil manifest on a global scale.
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