Brighteon Broadcast News, June 27, 2024 – US Empire desperately trying to invoke Russian nuclear “Pearl Harbor” attack on America to set off WWIII

- US-Western sanctions against China and Russia

- Yemeni rebels' hypersonic missile capabilities and US Navy's limitations. (5:08)

- US-Russia tensions in #Ukraine, potential for escalation. (9:52)

- Potential Russian military actions and economic sanctions. (16:16)

- AI language model for privacy and security, with demo. (25:48)

- Why the Atlanticists want to provoke #Russia into a nuclear "Pearl Harbor". (59:10)

- New high-security Linux laptop with pre-installed AI language model and privacy-focused de-Googled phones. (1:11:46)

- Using AI to protect privacy and protect from harm caused by tech giants. (1:17:47)

- Linux, Microsoft, and AI privacy concerns. (1:24:09)

- Privacy-focused laptop features, including VPN, encrypted file sync, and open source Office-compatible apps. (2:08:10)

- Using technology to enhance human freedom and decentralize power. (2:31:20)





