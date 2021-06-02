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“FACT CHECKERS” EAT CROW ON COVID ORIGIN -- from theHighwire.com
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30 views • June 02, 2021
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“FACT CHECKERS” EAT CROW ON COVID ORIGIN
As liberal media rabidly attacked, discouraged and stifled any mention Covid-19 might have come from the lab in Wuhan, Politifact deemed it a conspiracy theory. But now as a cascade of evidence suggests, everyone, including Fauci is having to reverse their stance on the origins of the virus.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
“FACT CHECKERS” EAT CROW ON COVID ORIGIN
As liberal media rabidly attacked, discouraged and stifled any mention Covid-19 might have come from the lab in Wuhan, Politifact deemed it a conspiracy theory. But now as a cascade of evidence suggests, everyone, including Fauci is having to reverse their stance on the origins of the virus.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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