© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian military impose curfew and checkpoints in Kharkiv region
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 25, 2022
The Sun.
RUSSIAN military impose curfew and checkpoints in Ukraine's Kharkiv region to 'protect convoys'.
Russia's Ministry of Defence released a video and a statement stating: "During the special military operation ...servicemen organised a curfew service at equipped checkpoints and ensured the safe movement of military convoys in the Kharkiv region."
The main tasks at the roadblocks are to ensure the safety of the movement of military convoys, and civilians, the statement said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npuY9G4wOrs
RUSSIAN military impose curfew and checkpoints in Ukraine's Kharkiv region to 'protect convoys'.
Russia's Ministry of Defence released a video and a statement stating: "During the special military operation ...servicemen organised a curfew service at equipped checkpoints and ensured the safe movement of military convoys in the Kharkiv region."
The main tasks at the roadblocks are to ensure the safety of the movement of military convoys, and civilians, the statement said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npuY9G4wOrs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.