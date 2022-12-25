Arizona Election Director now investigating Ballots (Dec.23 2022)

Arizona County Elections Director Scott Jarrett admits to a ongoing investigation. This after Arizona state has "Certified" the election. Kari Lakes team of lawyers and experts exposed counterfeit ballots. Nineteen inch (19'') image on a twenty inch (20"") paper ballots, that Arizona voters tried to use when voting.
