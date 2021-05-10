© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illuminati NWO is eugenics starving masses of elderly in care homes & kidnapping elderly from home to exterminate them (Mass depopulation underway)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • May 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich is starving and dehydrating the elderly in the care homes and denying food and water to kill them off, and going into the homes of elderly human specie people to kidnap them to exterminate them. Pastors and religious Christians are silent because they do not want themselves and their children to be on the FEMA nephilim avatar pedophile cannibal CPS extermination list.
They are dragging thousands of our elderly human homo-sapiens specie people from their homes to exterminate them in their AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich hospitals and FEMA camps, and they are going into the elderly care homes to kill masses of elderly by denying them water and food to starve and dehydrate them to death. Some human homo-sapiens specie care workers are risking their lives and their families’ lives by smuggling water and baby food jars in to the elderly people in the care homes. They are forcing COVID-19 tests on the elderly home people, and soon after, most of them are dead, as all the human specie care workers are complaining and crying. In the Asian dragon families guardians’ nations, they take care of the elderly, and in the Satanist Nazi Draco Western feminist nations, they exterminate them in Nazi FEMA holocaust camps. They are forbidding the care workers from giving any food or water to the elderly care home people to starve and dehydrate them to death. If these religious Christian convert hordes and pastors as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall” refuse to expose the 33.3% of the earth’s population replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar, and the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich avatar imperial clone army that is infiltrating their military and police, and the 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children MILAB-abducted every year for human meat livestock food, and child sex slaves, and dissection experiment lab rats, and Mars planet mining slaves, and space fleet cyborg soldiers, because they are afraid of getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and their families slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, or all their incomes cut off, or all their retirement pension destroyed, or all their reputation destroyed in front of their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, or Jesuit Freemason Wicca assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, or their car brakes cut, or their homes blown apart, or sarin nerve gas funneled into their vents, or gang-stalked by millions of non-human perpetrators with Draco technology mobile phone EMF shock weapons, or their employers and coworkers and families and friends and church people’s brains turned against them, then God will allow them to be tyrannized by the AntiChrist’s police and military non-human returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar infiltrators and made into abducted slaves and child sex slaves and lab rats. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich is starving and dehydrating the elderly in the care homes and denying food and water to kill them off, and going into the homes of elderly human specie people to kidnap them to exterminate them. Pastors and religious Christians are silent because they do not want themselves and their children to be on the FEMA nephilim avatar pedophile cannibal CPS extermination list.
They are dragging thousands of our elderly human homo-sapiens specie people from their homes to exterminate them in their AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich hospitals and FEMA camps, and they are going into the elderly care homes to kill masses of elderly by denying them water and food to starve and dehydrate them to death. Some human homo-sapiens specie care workers are risking their lives and their families’ lives by smuggling water and baby food jars in to the elderly people in the care homes. They are forcing COVID-19 tests on the elderly home people, and soon after, most of them are dead, as all the human specie care workers are complaining and crying. In the Asian dragon families guardians’ nations, they take care of the elderly, and in the Satanist Nazi Draco Western feminist nations, they exterminate them in Nazi FEMA holocaust camps. They are forbidding the care workers from giving any food or water to the elderly care home people to starve and dehydrate them to death. If these religious Christian convert hordes and pastors as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall” refuse to expose the 33.3% of the earth’s population replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar, and the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich avatar imperial clone army that is infiltrating their military and police, and the 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children MILAB-abducted every year for human meat livestock food, and child sex slaves, and dissection experiment lab rats, and Mars planet mining slaves, and space fleet cyborg soldiers, because they are afraid of getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and their families slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, or all their incomes cut off, or all their retirement pension destroyed, or all their reputation destroyed in front of their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, or Jesuit Freemason Wicca assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, or their car brakes cut, or their homes blown apart, or sarin nerve gas funneled into their vents, or gang-stalked by millions of non-human perpetrators with Draco technology mobile phone EMF shock weapons, or their employers and coworkers and families and friends and church people’s brains turned against them, then God will allow them to be tyrannized by the AntiChrist’s police and military non-human returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar infiltrators and made into abducted slaves and child sex slaves and lab rats. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.