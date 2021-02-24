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Capitol Riots 001
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20 views • February 24, 2021
Riot at the Capitol! An insurrection incited by Trump. Oh the despair. Senators and House members feared for their lives. What a crock of Bull Shit.
A few people did something. Doubtful they were Trump supporters Incited by Trump. This was nothing compared to the riots encouraged and condoned by leftist Democrats throughout 2020.
A few people did something. Doubtful they were Trump supporters Incited by Trump. This was nothing compared to the riots encouraged and condoned by leftist Democrats throughout 2020.
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