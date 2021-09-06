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Bill Schnoebelen Exposing The Occult Illuminatti From Within Part 2 of 2 7772666
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161 views • September 06, 2021
Everyone really needs to hear this guy's testimony. You'll learn about the existence of things that most people would never believe existed yet it has for thousands of years.
Bill Schnoebelen is a former:
- Ordained Catholic Priest,
- Scottish Rite Freemason,
- Shriner Freemason,
- Egyptian Freemason,
- Mormon,
- Witch,
- Medium,
- Druid High Priest,
- Illuminati member,
- Occultist,
- Astrologer,
- Satanist warlock,
- Vampire(no really, you have to hear this testimony)
And now a devout believer in Yehushua(Jesus) and bible scholar.
77726662777
Bill Schnoebelen is a former:
- Ordained Catholic Priest,
- Scottish Rite Freemason,
- Shriner Freemason,
- Egyptian Freemason,
- Mormon,
- Witch,
- Medium,
- Druid High Priest,
- Illuminati member,
- Occultist,
- Astrologer,
- Satanist warlock,
- Vampire(no really, you have to hear this testimony)
And now a devout believer in Yehushua(Jesus) and bible scholar.
77726662777
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