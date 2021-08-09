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⁣Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup (2009)
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Anti-Disinformation
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⁣Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup (2009)
An exploration of the viewpoint that the September 11, 2001 attacks were planned by the United States government.

False Flag operations have been widely used across many countries to sway the public opinion of an upcoming intended military operation. Pearl Harbor, although perpetrated by the Japenese had this exact effect on the USA entrance into WWII, and the fact that the USA leaders had ample foreknowledge of this event but chose to let it be carried out is a widely debated conspiracy today. Perhaps the most notable example of this concept in practice was the Reichstag fire that broke out in Germany on 2/27/1933 which propelled Germany into WW2. Interestingly, according to Hitler himself:

"The aim for which we were fighting the War was the loftiest, the most overpowering, that man can conceive: it was the freedom and independence of our nation..."

Tough to dissagree with a sentiment of this nature on its face, but easy to corrupt it using all the things that followed.
______________________

Watch: https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Loose-Change-9_11--An-American-Coup-%282009%29:0?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C

Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/Loose-Change-9_11--An-American-Coup-(2009)/0b7d2e2c3342ff29c2488d23b0f148df3750aaf1

Other very worthy 9/11 documentaries everyone should watch:
*Note all of this content comes from a content creator called QuantumRhino and QuantumRhino Arhcive. You should check his channel out as it is LOADED with tons of truth oriented videos and playlists, and much of the content I share on all platforms comes from this channel.

Main Page: @QuantumRhino https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9
Archive Page: @QuantumRhinoQ https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c
_____________________

JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/JFK-to-911--Everything-Is-a-Rich-Man%27s-Trick-%282014%29:5?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C

9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money (2015) - The Corbett Report
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/9_11-Trillions_-Follow-The-Money:3?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

9/11: Blueprint for Truth | Richard Gage
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/9_11--Blueprint-for-Truth-_-Richard-Gage:6?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

9/11 - The Great American Psy Opera (2012) - Ace Baker
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/9_11--The-Great-American-Psy-Opera-%282012%29--Ace-Baker:7?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out (2012)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/9_11-_-Explosive-Evidence-Experts-Speak-Out:3?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

The Secret History of 9/11 (2006)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Secret-History-of-9-11-%282006%29:3?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

September 11 – The New Pearl Harbor (2013
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/September-11--The-New-Pearl-Harbor-%282013%29--Documentary:9?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/JFK-II_-The-Bush-Connection:3?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95

Incontrovertible (2015) - 911 Documentary by Tony Rooke
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Incontrovertible-911-Documentary-by-Tony-Rooke:b?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C&;lid=f481312d30c740feef1b06c045a9e797af015f95
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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