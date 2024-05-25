2yr Aniv Uvalde TX School Shooting 5-24-22 Hundreds of Rounds Fired LIE & Bodycam Footage FRAUD pt10
20 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
2yr Aniv Uvalde TX School Shooting 5-24-22 Hundreds of Rounds Fired LIE & Bodycam Footage FRAUD pt10
Keywords
falseflagguncontrolmassshootingstemshootinguvaldeshootingschoolshootinguvaldetexasshootingrobbelementaryschoolcaliforniashootingsaugusshootingstemschooluvaldeschooluvaldeschoolshooting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos