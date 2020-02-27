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The Independent angry at Far Right Greta, Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
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The Independent angry at Far Right Greta, Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Dangerfield at:-
https://youtu.be/0VeQeEqrfUY

The Independent isn't too happy with Naomi Seibt , the 'Far Right Greta', as they call her. Watch how they try to denounce her, to no one's surprise.

Source article:
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/anti-greta-thunberg-naomi-seibt-girl-climate-change-denial-heartland-institute-afd-a9355236.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy