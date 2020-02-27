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The Independent angry at Far Right Greta, Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
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245 views • February 27, 2020
The Independent angry at Far Right Greta, Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Dangerfield at:-
https://youtu.be/0VeQeEqrfUY
The Independent isn't too happy with Naomi Seibt , the 'Far Right Greta', as they call her. Watch how they try to denounce her, to no one's surprise.
Source article:
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/anti-greta-thunberg-naomi-seibt-girl-climate-change-denial-heartland-institute-afd-a9355236.html
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Dangerfield at:-
https://youtu.be/0VeQeEqrfUY
The Independent isn't too happy with Naomi Seibt , the 'Far Right Greta', as they call her. Watch how they try to denounce her, to no one's surprise.
Source article:
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/anti-greta-thunberg-naomi-seibt-girl-climate-change-denial-heartland-institute-afd-a9355236.html
MERCH!
https://teespring.com/stores/dangerfield-merch
My TWITCH channel (subscribe - new channel, new content soon)
✅►https://www.twitch.tv/chrisdangerfield
Telegram
🔵 ►t.me/strangerfield
Please SUBSCRIBE.
PLEASE consider supporting this channel - even $1 helps...
To support via Subscribe Star:
(recurring and one-off donations)
✅►https://www.subscribestar.com/dangerfield
To support via Patreon:
✅►https://www.patreon.com/dangerfield
To support via Bitcoin:
🔵 ► 1L1Hyf5y4hZ1BQUCfYAzjMnAuATmN6jns6
MY BITCHUTE CHANNEL:
🔵 ►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dangerfield/
OUTRO MUSIC:
✅►Safakash - 'Thai Food'
Category
Entertainment
Keywords
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