🚨Jeffrey Epstein to Steve Bannon Interview

This 2-hour Jeffrey Epstein - Steve Bannon interview footage surfaced online around late January 31 / early February 1, 2026, appearing widely on X/Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and other platforms. It is NOT from any new or official release by Bannon or any formal channel.

It originates from the approximately 15 hours of video Bannon personally recorded with Epstein in early 2019 (likely March - June) at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse.



These were filmed as part of an unreleased "documentary" (per Bannon) or media coaching/PR rehabilitation effort (per Bannon's detractors) to help Epstein counter negative publicity following renewed scrutiny from 2018 - 2019 reporting and before Epstein's July 2019 federal arrest.

Bannon has long teased releasing parts of this material, but has never fully done so publicly. The full 15 hours remained under wraps.

According to author Michael Wolff, who was there for the first taping and reviewed transcripts of others, Bannon may actually have no ownership rights to the recordings - “Whatever exists is technically owned by Jeffrey Epstein or his estate.” Even if the tapes survived, Wolff says, they would likely be in the possession of Epstein’s co-executors, attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn.

🔶 01:30 How Epstein joined the board of Rockefeller University

🔶 37:39 How Lehman Brothers, JP Morgan bankruptcy led to the worldwide domino effect

🔶 43:39 How George Soros picked his spot when the pound collapsed

🔶 43:59 How Bill Clinton’s policies caused 2008 financial crisis

🔶 1:33:45 How Epstein-sponsored Santa Fe Institute turned out to be a total failure

🔶 1:36:20 Epstein on developing new field that's coming up & may take us

🔶 1:40:33 Epstein reveals how complete uncertainty on the market led to massive panic

🔶 1:49:05 Epstein on how he used to be rabbinical

🔶 1:53:50 “If Hitler took all the gold of the teeth of the Jews and said, ‘I want to give this to Heidelberg University to fund the Leibniz chairs so that I can study high-energy physics,’ Derek Bok would say that was fine?”

🔶 1:54:50 Epstein reveals whether his money is dirty

🚨 Epstein's $25M contract with Rothschild firm revealed

New documents show Epstein's Southern Trust Company billed a Rothschild-affiliated firm $25 million for "risk analysis" in 2015. The contract was signed by Ariane de Rothschild.

Payment was directed to Epstein's Southern Trust Company, which allegedly ran financial cover for the child trafficking.