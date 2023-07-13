Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Beautiful Truth
channel image
Madoc Pagandahl
15 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

There are cures for almost everything. Big pharma doesn't want you to have the cures though because they make waaaaaay too much money from you just "managing" your slow death. Your doctor gets kickbacks from big pharma every time he/she writes you a prescription. Your doctor, just like everyone else, wants REPEAT customers

Keywords
healthcanceradhddrugsfoodliesdiabetespoisontoxicpharmamedicaldoctorbig

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket