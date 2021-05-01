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Ακρόαση της Γερουσίας των ΗΠΑ για την Ιβερμεκτίνη - Πιέρ Κόρι - 8 Δεκεμβρίου 2020
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20 views • May 01, 2021
Σε αυτό το βίντεο ο Δρ Pierre Kory παρουσιάζει την υπόθεση για άμεση χρήση του ασφαλούς φαρμάκου Ivermectin για προφύλαξη και θεραπεία του COVID-19. Μαζί με τον καθηγητή Paul Merrick και άλλους, έχει ερευνήσει την επανατοποθέτηση γνωστών φαρμάκων και πρωτοκόλλων για την ανάπτυξη αποτελεσματικών θεραπειών. Μετά από 9 μήνες έρευνας, έχουν δεδομένα από όλο τον κόσμο που δείχνουν ότι εάν πάρετε το Ivermectin, δεν θα αρρωστήσετε από το COVID.
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