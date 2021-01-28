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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 28, 2021 (MIRROR)
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290 views • January 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A CNA nurse whistleblower says seniors at his nursing home are dropping like flies after getting Covid vaccine injections, the man says not a single person passed away in all of 2020 at his facility, but 14 patients have already died in the month of January at his nursing home, a headline on Ron Paul’s Institute for Peace and Prosperity says, ‘A New York nursing home had Zero Coronavirus deaths. Then, it vaccinates residents for Coronavirus and the deaths begin,’ Dr.Vernon Coleman says old people are the forgotten generation, ignored, mistreated and maybe even murdered, China is using anal Covid swabs, and on "Corona Crazy,’ a parent goes off on school board members who won’t reopen over Covid concerns, and why are so many troops still in Washington, D.C.?
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-28-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A CNA nurse whistleblower says seniors at his nursing home are dropping like flies after getting Covid vaccine injections, the man says not a single person passed away in all of 2020 at his facility, but 14 patients have already died in the month of January at his nursing home, a headline on Ron Paul’s Institute for Peace and Prosperity says, ‘A New York nursing home had Zero Coronavirus deaths. Then, it vaccinates residents for Coronavirus and the deaths begin,’ Dr.Vernon Coleman says old people are the forgotten generation, ignored, mistreated and maybe even murdered, China is using anal Covid swabs, and on "Corona Crazy,’ a parent goes off on school board members who won’t reopen over Covid concerns, and why are so many troops still in Washington, D.C.?
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-28-2021
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