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PUTIN's Warning to the World - "No One from Outside Should Interfere" - "We Have Weapons That No Other Nation Has and WE WILL USE THEM IF NEEDED". - 042722
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180 views • April 28, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a clear message to the world, saying that if any nation interferes in the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the response will be swift and unpleasant.
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