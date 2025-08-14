BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia FOILS Ukraine’s Sapsan missile plans, reportedly backed by Germany, intended for strikes deep inside Russian territory - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 1 day ago

Russia FOILS Ukraine’s Sapsan missile plans, reportedly backed by Germany, intended for strikes deep inside Russian territory. FSB footage.

Russia foils Ukraine's plans to produce Sapsan tactical ballistic missiles – FSB

According to the Russian Federal Security Service:

👉 Ukraine planned to use these missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory

👉 Covert program relied on Soviet-era technologies and stockpiles

👉  NATO representatives allegedly approved Ukraine's plans to deploy Sapsan systems against Russia

👉 Missiles’ range could theoretically reach Moscow and Minsk

The FSB emphasized these systems posed a direct threat to Russian and Belarusian security.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
