Iran Crumbles, Critics Scramble

President Trump’s Long Game Leaves The Media Exposed

* We don’t know what the ultimate prognosis of this war is.

* But if we take the long view, it is far more favorable to our interests than it is to our enemies.

* The media’s 24-hour ragebait cycle can’t explain what is actually unfolding in Iran.

* While critics swing wildly between calling DJT a ‘warmonger’ and ‘weak’, the reality points to a regime that has been militarily and strategically crippled.

* Russia and China are feeling the ripple effects.

* NATO’s cracks are on full display.

* The long view tells a very different story than the headlines will admit: an empowered West and weakened adversaries.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (14 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78ia2u-victor-davis-hanson-iran-war-long-view-will-show-an-empowered-west-and-weak.html

https://youtu.be/8UbMDzYjvuc