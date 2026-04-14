Iran Crumbles, Critics Scramble

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President Trump’s Long Game Leaves The Media Exposed
* We don’t know what the ultimate prognosis of this war is.
* But if we take the long view, it is far more favorable to our interests than it is to our enemies.
* The media’s 24-hour ragebait cycle can’t explain what is actually unfolding in Iran.
* While critics swing wildly between calling DJT a ‘warmonger’ and ‘weak’, the reality points to a regime that has been militarily and strategically crippled.
* Russia and China are feeling the ripple effects.
* NATO’s cracks are on full display.
* The long view tells a very different story than the headlines will admit: an empowered West and weakened adversaries.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (14 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78ia2u-victor-davis-hanson-iran-war-long-view-will-show-an-empowered-west-and-weak.html