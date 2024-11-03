BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Psycho Bill Gates: "Cows are about 5% of global emissions... and if your goal is to get to zero, you don't get to skip the cows."
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
1
6 months ago

Psycho Bill Gates: "Cows are about 5% of global emissions... and if your goal is to get to zero, you don't get to skip the cows."

"So there's a whole class of solutions of making meat without cows."

"In terms of the cows, we've pursued many solutions. One is to vaccinate the cows in a way that their gut bacteria that emit the methane... You can vaccinate them, and that species of bacteria isn't there."

"There is a drug to change the microbiome... that looks very promising."

"It's just a question of which solution for which country ends up being the best."

Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeGYI69sWvw

Source @Real Wide Awake Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

bill gatescowsfartspsychofood control
