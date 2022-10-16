Donald Trump why the November election will be moved to January.

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OK, Frenz. This video title has next to nothing to do with the video itself. I believe it is a Comm to us. We are told EBS will happen at the end of October or thereabouts. And Nesara will be triggered by a major event or events. And Nesara prescribes elections will take place 120 days from its enactment. Juan has said the elections will be delayed. 120 days henceforth (EBS) > January?