General Flynn | Why Do Musk, Harari, Xi, & Schwab All Endorse: Universal Basic Income, mRNA Under the Skin, Carbon Footprint Tracking & Connecting Brains to the Internet? Why Are We Doing the ReAwaken America Tour? + 7 Tickets Remaining

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FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

FACT - Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999 - https://techcrunch.com/2017/07/10/elon-musk-x-dot-com/

"X" is a common symbol for satanists.

X has long been recognized as an occult symbol for Satan, and the black art or witchcraft of satanism.Witches cross their fingers to focus their energy and convey their possession of demonic powers; yet, on the other hand (no pun intended!), people cross their fingers to make a wish—doing it, for good (i.e., non-malignant) luck.

See Madonna’s X Eye-Patch - https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/PdgtjcMh2SQAWNDUPmQVwQ--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTEyMDA7aD04NzA-/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2019-06/5e9a08e0-8ec7-11e9-bfdb-f00d436a94c3