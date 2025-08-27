❗️Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Rostov-on-Don, Russia with drones

❗️The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Rostov-on-Don (Russia) with drones

Several explosions were heard over the city, after which a fire started in the city center, locals report. Earlier, a UAV threat was declared in the Rostov region.

Bloomberg reports that the Venezuelan Army & Police have deployed 15,000 personnel to the border states of Zulia & Tachira as Venezuela mobilizes forces ahead of the US Navy Iwo Jima ARG’s arrival off the Venezuelan Coast.

Update on U.S. Navy deployments to SOUTHCOM:

- USNI identified the guided-missile cruiser assigned to the task force, USS Lake Erie (CG 70), now operating in U.S. 4th Fleet

- IWOARG is underway en route to SOUTHCOM: USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) + USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) left Norfolk yesterday; USS San Antonio (LPD 17) departed today

- USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), and USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21) are on station in the Caribbean; USS Sampson (DDG 102) is still south of Panama

- The fast attack sub remains unidentified, but several have been active off the east coast in August

Iranians have confirmed the information from our sources: Russia may supply Venezuela with up to 2,000 Geran-2 attack drones. Such an arsenal could radically transform the country’s defense potential and allow Caracas to project power across the entire Caribbean region.

In addition to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are also being considered as possible deployment sites for the Geran-2.

