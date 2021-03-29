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(Survive the News) Television Watching News Believer - Conspiracy Music Guru
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133 views • March 29, 2021
Conspiracy Music Guru just put out an epic Metallica themed music video. I didn't create this, it isn't my music, but I'm adopting this as my official music video for https://SurvivetheNews.com you can Follow CMG here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnle0nUC3Fx0lkchpmZy0Lw
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